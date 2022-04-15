Heliox and PACCAR Parts partner to deliver mobile DC chargers to PACCAR’s electric trucks in North America

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
15 April 2022

Heliox, a global leader in DC charging systems for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, announced a supply agreement with PACCAR Parts to support the rollout of PACCAR’s electric vehicles. Heliox will supply mobile 25kW and 50kW chargers to PACCAR’s dealers and customers who are building their electric truck fleets.

61dfea2a67d65873e024ccf9_Mobiles - 50kW - Front-p-800

Heliox Mobile 50 kW charger

The mobile chargers are lightweight, transportable, and often use existing infrastructure—a convenient option for organizations that are entering the EV market. Each charger is backed by a one-year warranty with an option to extend for up to two years.

Efficient installation costs and flexibility make the Heliox mobile chargers an attractive choice for truck sales support as well as early-stage fleet deployment and testing.

The electric truck market is expected to experience tremendous growth globally, creating a strong market for EV charger solutions in the coming years.

Ongoing interoperability testing with new medium- to heavy-duty vehicles ensure Heliox equipment is the most consistent and reliable mobile equipment on the market. Heliox chargers can be monitored and controlled using an EV Service Provider software via cloud-based Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP).

Posted on 15 April 2022 in Electric (Battery), Fleets, Heavy-duty, Infrastructure

