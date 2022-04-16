TotalEnergies and ENEOS to study sustainable aviation fuel production at ENEOS Negishi Refinery

TotalEnergies and ENEOS Corporation jointly conduct a feasibility study to assess the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in ENEOS Negishi Refinery in Yokohama, Japan.

The companies have already started to conduct the study for feedstock procurement and production of SAF related to this project. The proposed unit, the capacity of which would be 300,000 tons per year of SAF, would process waste or residue—mainly used cooking oil and animal fat. The two companies are considering establishing a new joint venture to produce SAF.

This collaboration would leverage the companies’ respective areas of excellence and expertise for the development of the sustainable supply chain of SAF in Japan around 2025:

TotalEnergies’ experience in feedstock procurement and SAF production technology.

ENEOS’s available production and loading/unloading facilities of the Negishi Refinery, which is located in the largest aviation fuel demand area in Japan (Narita and Haneda airports) and marketing network of aviation fuel in Japan.