DEUS electric hypercar concept made debut at New York show; Williams Advanced Engineering & Italdesign

18 April 2022

The DEUS Vayanne production-oriented electric hypercar concept made its world debut last week at the New York International Auto Show. DEUS Automobiles was established in Vienna, Austria, in 2020.

Vayanne is the result of the three-way collaboration between DEUS Automobiles, Italdesign, and Williams Advanced Engineering with a shared goal of producing the first electric vehicle to cross the 2,200 horsepower mark (simulated, not validated) while delivering a comfortable and luxurious ride, outstanding performance figures (0-100 km/h in less than 1.99 seconds), and maximum daily usability in the hypercar class.

Williams Advanced Engineering and Italdesign announced their partnership in April 2021 for a high performance, flexible EV platform: EVX, supporting a long-term vision for EV architecture. (Earlier post.)

This rolling chassis utilized Williams Advanced Engineering’s expertise in electrification, light-weighting, innovative chassis structures and vehicle and system integration.

Posted on 18 April 2022 in Electric (Battery)

Comments

yoatmon

The majority of commuters / consumers are interested in the "middle of the road". The presented vehicle is certainly an attractive object but casts a shadow far beyond what John Doe needs and desires. The same applies to SUVs; neither fulfill the daily needs of the vast majority.

Posted by: yoatmon | 18 April 2022 at 03:16 AM

Albert E Short

This may trickle down to the average John Doe in terms of "light-weighting [and] innovative chassis structures". The traditional mass-market companies are all pushing to market on their existing chassis (the E-Hummer for crying out loud!) but at some point the economics of a lighter car will be overwhelming.

Posted by: Albert E Short | 18 April 2022 at 08:56 AM

