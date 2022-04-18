Researchers report one-pot catalytic conversion of cellulose to methanol
18 April 2022
Methanol—a bio-based platform molecule that can be used directly as a fuel or fuel additive, and can also be used to produce bulk chemicals and drop-in fuels—is currently mainly produced from methane and coal via an indirect syngas route. Now, a team of researchers in China reports a novel approach for the sustainable production of methanol from the catalytic conversion of cellulose over a series of non-precious Cu-based catalysts, including Cu-TiO2-Al2O3(Cu-TiAl), Cu-ZnO-Al2O3 (Cu-ZnAl), and Cu-ZrO2-Al2O3.
In a paper in the journal Fuel, the researchers report the effects of catalyst supports, Cu loading, and reaction conditions on the methanol yield.
They found that 5%Cu-TiAl showed the highest methanol yield of 30.7 wt% during catalytic conversion of cellulose at 250 °C and 1Mpa H2 for 10 h.
The catalysts were characterized by X-ray diffraction (XRD), X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), Brunner − Emmett − Teller analysis (BET), high-resolution transmission electron microscope (HR-TEM), and temperature-programmed desorption of ammonia (TPD) to reveal the possible catalyst structure–reactivity relationship of these Cu-based catalysts.
It is found that the unique xOTi–Cu–AlOx interfacial structure and high acidity of 5%Cu-TiAl are beneficial for the selective cleavage of the C–C and C–O bonds within cellulose to form methanol.
This work provides a simple and efficient method to produce cellulosic methanol with relatively low energy consumption.—Wang et al.
Resources
