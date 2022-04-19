Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Battery startup licenses ORNL electrolyte and thin-film coating technologies
Rice study suggests stress among misaligned particles in LiFePO4 cathodes limits flow

Researchers find gold-curcumin nanocomposite is efficient catalyst for electrooxidation of ethanol and methanol

19 April 2022

Researchers at the Clemson Nanomaterials Institute (CNI) and their collaborators from the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIHL) in India discovered a novel way to combine curcumin—the substance in turmeric—and gold nanoparticles to create an electrode that requires 100 times less energy to convert ethanol or methanol into electricity efficiently.

While the research team must do more testing, the discovery brings replacing hydrogen as a fuel cell feedstock one step closer. A paper on their work is published in the journal Nano Energy.

1-s2.0-S2211285522000519-ga1_lrg

Gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) possess tunable size- and shape-dependent properties that are ideal for catalytic properties for many applications. However, the challenge lies in the synthesis of highly stable and ultra-small NPs. We report an energy-efficient galvanostatic route to engineer gold-curcumin (Au-CM) nanocomposites constituting small-sized (~2 nm) AuNPs enveloped by a porous network of curcumin.

… The Au-CM/GCE nanocomposite exhibited excellent stability (~200 cycles), facile electron transfer ability, catalytic activity, and low Arrhenius energy of 42 and 45 kJ mol−1, respectively, towards electrooxidation of EtOH and MeOH in alkaline medium. The oxidation kinetics are comparable to those of the best gold-polymer composites. This study points the way for one-pot green synthesis of other engineered electrocatalysts for different applications.

—Nayak et al.

The researchers focused on fuel cell anodes, where the ethanol or other feed source is oxidized. Fuel cells widely use platinum as a catalyst. But platinum suffers from poisoning because of reaction intermediates such as carbon monoxide; it is also costly.

The researchers used gold as a catalyst. Instead of using conducting polymers, metal-organic frameworks, or other complex materials to deposit the gold on the surface of the electrode, the researchers used curcumin because of its structural uniqueness. Curcumin is used to decorate the gold nanoparticles to stabilize them, forming a porous network around the nanoparticles.

Without the curcumin coating, the gold nanoparticles agglomerate, cutting down on the surface area exposed to the chemical reaction, said co-author Lakshman Ventrapragada.

Without this curcumin coating, the performance is poor.We need this coating to stabilize and create a porous environment around the nanoparticles, and then they do a super job with alcohol oxidation. There’s a big push in the industry for alcohol oxidation. This discovery is an excellent enabler for that. The next step is to scale the process up and work with an industrial collaborator who can actually make the fuel cells and build stacks of fuel cells for the real application

—Apparao Rao, CNI’s founding director and co-corresponding author

The research could have broader implications than improved fuel cells. The electrode’s unique properties could lend itself to future applications in sensors, supercapacitors and more, Ventrapragada said.

Resources

  • Sai Prasad Nayak, Lakshman K. Ventrapragada, Sai Sathish Ramamurthy, J.K. Kiran Kumar, Apparao M. Rao (2022) “Green synthesis of a novel porous gold-curcumin nanocomposite for super-efficient alcohol oxidation,” Nano Energy doi: 10.1016/j.nanoen.2022.106966

Posted on 19 April 2022 in Catalysts, Ethanol, Fuel Cells, Methanol | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)