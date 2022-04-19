Frito-Lay debuts pilot for upcoming electric fleet in Carrollton, TX

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Rice study suggests stress among misaligned particles in LiFePO4 cathodes limits flow
19 April 2022

Frito-Lay announced a new electric fleet that will serve the Dallas Fort Worth area, specifically Carrollton. The first pilot Ford eTransit truck has arrived just in time for Earth Day, with 40 arriving later this summer. The trucks will deliver locally and reduce Frito-Lay’s annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

With the addition of the Ford eTransit trucks in Carrollton, Frito-Lay expects a reduction of approximately 390 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually through the implementation of this electrification project. Additionally, Frito-Lay is further decarbonizing its fleet through the nationwide use of Renewable Compressed Natural Gas and other new zero- and near-zero emission vehicles.

Frito-Lay has already achieved 100 percent renewable electricity for all of its U.S. plants, offices, and distribution centers. In addition, all Frito-Lay US manufacturing sites use LED lighting with expected GHG emissions savings equivalent to 21,200 metric tons of CO2 annually.

Frito-Lay North America is the $19-billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc., which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the US and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model.

