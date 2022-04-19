Penske orders 750 Ford E-Transit cargo vans for rental and leasing fleet

Penske Truck Leasing has ordered 750 all-electric Ford E-Transit cargo vans. The company is taking delivery of its first several vehicles in the next several weeks. The move follows successfully piloting the vehicles late last year.

Penske’s first Ford E-Transit vehicles will be made available in Southern California with other locations around the US phased in later in the year. These are the first light-duty electric trucks to be made available in Penske’s rental and leasing fleet, as previously announced.

Once these Ford E-Transit electric vehicles go into service, they will be made available for both rental and longer-term full-service leasing. Penske’s long-term plans include adding more of these units to its wider network of rental and leasing locations across North America.

The Ford E-Transit is the first all-electric cargo van from a full-line automaker in North America as the electric version of the Ford Transit. It has an estimated range of more than 126 miles.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 372,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions.