Adamas Intelligence forecasts global demand for NdFeB magnets to increase at CAGR of 8.6% through 2035; shortages of alloys, powders, REE expected

In its new Rare Earth Magnet Market Outlook to 2035 report, Adamas Intelligence forecasts that global demand for NdFeB magnets will increase at a CAGR of 8.6%, bolstered by double-digit growth from electric vehicle and wind power sectors. This will translate to comparable demand growth for the rare earths elements (i.e., neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium) these magnets contain.

Following a pandemic-induced lull in 2020, Adamas Intelligence data indicates that global consumption of NdFeB magnets jumped 18.1% in 2021 on the materialization of some latent demand from the year prior coupled with a surge in electric vehicle sales of all types.

Adamas forecasts that global production of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium will collectively increase at a slower CAGR of just 5.4% through 2035 as the supply side of the market increasingly struggles to keep up with rapidly growing demand.

Other findings form the report include: