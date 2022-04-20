LG Magna e-Powertrain celebrates groundbreaking of new facility in Mexico; electric powertrain components for GM from 2023

LG Magna e-Powertrain, a joint venture (JV) between LG Electronics (LG) and Magna International Inc. (Magna), celebrated the groundbreaking of its new plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico. Scheduled for completion in 2023, the new facility will produce inverters, motors, and on-board chargers to support General Motors’ electric vehicle (EV) production.

The 260,000 square foot plant will be LG Magna e-Powertrain’s first production base in North America and is expected to create around 400 new jobs.

In the space of just over one year, we’ve added an expansion agreement, identified a strategic location to support our customer, and are now in the process of realizing our plans. The building of a new facility is a true testament to the strength of this collaboration and commitment in delivering innovative solutions to customers to meet their challenges. It also reinforces our active participation in the electrification transformation whether by eDrive sub systems or full systems. —Tom Rucker, president of Magna Powertrain

General Motors is the foundational customer for the new facility, which will play a key role in GM’s journey to build a strong, scalable, sustainable and North America-focused EV supply chain.

First announced in late 2020, LG Magna e-Powertrain combines LG’s expertise in developing components for motors, inverters, and on-board chargers with Magna’s prowess in electric powertrain systems and automotive manufacturing. The joint venture is expected to fuel both companies’ growth in the highly competitive EV industry.

LG Magna e-Powertrain launched in July 2021 as a joint venture between LG Electronics and Magna International. (Earlier post.)