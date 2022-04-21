Refuel Energy to build 3000 bpd RD, SAF plant in Southern Ontario using Topsoe technologies

Refuel Energy Inc. is planning to build a 3,000 barrels per day (bpd) renewable fuel plant (Refuel YYZ) in Southern Ontario. Refuel YYZ will produce renewable diesel (RD), sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and renewable hydrogen for the domestic market. The proposed facility would supply the aviation and terrestrial fuel needs of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), home to 6 million Canadians, while lowering the CO 2 emissions for the end users by up to 80%; it is also strategically located for exporting to the US Northeast.

The plant would utilize Haldor Topsoe’s proprietary HydroFlex and H2bridge technologies for the production of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Planned feedstocks include a mix of waste fats, oils and greases , such as regionally-sourced used cooking oil, animal fats and non-edible crop oils.

Fluor Corporation is the contractor for Refuel YYZ and will be providing front end engineering and design (FEED) services, as well as detailed engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) support.

Refuel expects to make a final investment decision in 2023. If approved, production at the new facility would start in 2025.

With HydroFlex, customers can convert low-value feedstocks to renewable fuels that qualify for the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit. The innovative HydroFlex process layout offers lower capital expenditure (CAPEX), but also a lower energy consumption during operation, resulting in a lower Carbon Index (CI). Topsoe’s HydroFlex can be deployed in both grassroots units and revamps for co-processing or stand-alone applications.

Topsoe’s H2bridge delivers a circular solution to refineries and biorefineries by replacing fossil feedstocks with renewable LPG or naphtha to produce renewable hydrogen, thereby generating significant greenhouse gas emissions savings and lower the carbon intensity of the renewable fuels produced in the HydroFlex unit.