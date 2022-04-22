Debut of Lincoln Star concept hints at design of future Lincoln EVs

The Lincoln Star Concept made its global debut, hinting at the brand’s design language for its future electric vehicles.





By mid-decade, Lincoln plans to deliver three new fully electric vehicles, meaning that more than half of its global volume will be zero emissions vehicles, and it will add a fourth by the end of 2026.

As Lincoln moves toward an electric future, it is equally focused on keeping its current portfolio fresh and introducing new clients to the brand. Lincoln reported its best annual global sales in 21 years and plans to build on its momentum with the recent launches of the all-new Zephyr in China and the new Navigator in North America.





As Lincoln enters the next chapter in our transition to a zero-emissions future, the Lincoln Star Concept will lead the way for our portfolio of fully electric vehicles. It is an excellent example of how we are redefining luxury for the next generation as we work to transform the vehicle into a third space—a true place of sanctuary—for our clients. —Joy Falotico, president, Lincoln

Electrification is removing many traditional vehicle design constraints, allowing us to reimagine what a vehicle can be. The Lincoln Star is a study of experiences and themes that push the boundaries of Lincoln design—and it’s just the start. —Anthony Lo, chief design officer, Ford Motor Company

The company’s rear- and all-wheel-drive flexible battery electric architecture and next-generation Lincoln Intelligence System enable the new design thinking and connected experiences the Star Concept offers. The flexible architecture means engineers and designers could reimagine the additional interior space in new and exciting ways to create a unique Lincoln experience.

The new Lincoln Intelligence System enables experiences such as connected vehicle-to-vehicle and infrastructure capabilities, as well as next-generation leading driver-assist features such as Help Me See and Park for Me.