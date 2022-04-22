Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
ZEFER and H2ME deliver 100 hydrogen taxis to Copenhagen
Li-Cycle completes commercial agreements with LG Chem and LG Energy Solution; $50M investment; 20,000t of recovered nickel over 10 years

Li-Cycle to use Veolia HPD crystallization technology in recovery of nickel and cobalt from recycled Li-ion batteries

22 April 2022

Li-Cycle has selected Veolia Water Technologies as a partner for its lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Rochester, New York. The facility will utilize Veolia’s HPD evaporation and crystallization technology to process recycled lithium-ion battery materials.

Veolia’s HPD crystallization technology is key in a final stage of the battery recycling process as it optimizes the creation of nickel sulfate and cobalt sulfate from lithium-ion batteries, and transforms them into high-purity raw materials, ready to be used in new batteries.

Veolia

Li-Cycle will utilize Veolia’s HPD crystallizers to produce approximately 42,000 to 48,000 metric tons per year of nickel sulfate and 6,500 to 7,500 metric tons per year of cobalt sulfate that can then be resold to battery manufacturers.

When fully operational in 2023, the Rochester facility will help create a sustainable, circular economy for lithium-ion batteries.

Veolia is looking forward to partnering with Li-Cycle to help recover critical materials from lithium-ion batteries, so they can be reintroduced back into the supply chain. At Veolia, we apply our know-how in developing and adapting leading-edge technologies that contribute to the recovery of critical metals and components from end-of-life products. We have vast experience in the lithium production industry where we enjoy a technology leadership position and will now apply our expertise in crystallization to battery recycling. Active throughout the entire value chain of battery recycling, Veolia is proud to take another step forward towards building a circular economy for lithium-ion batteries.

—Vincent Caillaud, CEO of Veolia Water Technologies

Posted on 22 April 2022 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Manufacturing, Materials, Recycling | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)