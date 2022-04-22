Li-Cycle to use Veolia HPD crystallization technology in recovery of nickel and cobalt from recycled Li-ion batteries

Li-Cycle has selected Veolia Water Technologies as a partner for its lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Rochester, New York. The facility will utilize Veolia’s HPD evaporation and crystallization technology to process recycled lithium-ion battery materials.

Veolia’s HPD crystallization technology is key in a final stage of the battery recycling process as it optimizes the creation of nickel sulfate and cobalt sulfate from lithium-ion batteries, and transforms them into high-purity raw materials, ready to be used in new batteries.





Li-Cycle will utilize Veolia’s HPD crystallizers to produce approximately 42,000 to 48,000 metric tons per year of nickel sulfate and 6,500 to 7,500 metric tons per year of cobalt sulfate that can then be resold to battery manufacturers.

When fully operational in 2023, the Rochester facility will help create a sustainable, circular economy for lithium-ion batteries.