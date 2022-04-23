DOE, GM, Mathworks launch EcoCAR Electric Vehicle Challenge; 15 universities selected

The US Department of Energy (DOE), in coordination with General Motors (GM) and MathWorks, announced the launch of the EcoCAR Electric Vehicle (EV) Challenge, a collegiate research and experimental learning competition that challenges hundreds of students to engineer novel technologies for battery electric vehicles through a combined $6-million investment.

GM will provide student teams across 15 academic institutions with a Cadillac LYRIQ, the brand’s first all-electric vehicle, to develop and to demonstrate technology that utilizes automation and vehicle-to-everything connectivity.

Selected teams will demonstrate the potential of connected and automated vehicle technologies, which allow for semi-autonomous vehicles and advanced propulsion systems to improve energy efficiency. This technology can improve safety along roadways while supporting emissions reductions within the transportation sector.

The teams will also use a combination of on-board sensors and bidirectional vehicle-to-everything connectivity to enable the export of electricity from electric vehicle batteries to other loads such as recreational uses, homes, or supporting the electrical grid.

Teams from the following universities have been selected to begin the competition this fall:

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Daytona Beach, FL) / Bethune-Cookman University (Daytona Beach, FL)

Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta, GA)

Illinois Institute of Technology (Chicago, IL)

McMaster University (Hamilton, Ontario, Canada)

Mississippi State University (Starkville, MS)

Ohio State University (Columbus, OH) / Wilberforce University (Wilberforce, OH)

University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, AL)

University of California, Riverside (Riverside, CA)

University of California, Davis (Davis, CA)

University of Texas, Austin (Austin, TX)

University of Waterloo (Waterloo, Ontario, Canada)

Virginia Tech (Blacksburg, VA)

West Virginia University (Morgantown, WV)

The challenge will span four years and after each year, teams will be evaluated on their vehicle design and process. Each year, winning teams will be awarded prize money from EcoCAR sponsors to further support the their program.

The EcoCAR EV Challenge, managed by DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory, builds on a 34-year history of DOE Advanced Vehicle Technology Competitions. More than 27,000 students from 93 unique educational institutions have participated to date, seeding the industry with engineers who have helped redefine the automobile over the last three decades.