Porsche and Audi form Premium Charging Alliance in Japan

24 April 2022

Porsche Japan and Audi Japan are forming a Premium Charging Alliance business partnership to expand the 150kW rapid charging station network across Japan. Rapid charging stations run by both companies will be available to both Porsche and Audi owners starting 1 July 2022.

The Premium Charging Alliance is a project to expand charging services in Japan, merging the Porsche and Audi rapid charging station network in both dealers and city networks for owners of battery electric vehicles (BEV) from both brands. This alliance will allow Porsche and Audi owners to use the 50 Porsche Turbocharger units at 41 locations and the 52 units nationwide from Audi Japan, for a total of 102 rapid chargers at the end of 2022.

Porsche Turbocharger rapid charging units offer 150 kW class output (90 kW until summer 2022) and can charge the Taycan’s battery to 80% in 24 minutes. Currently there are 50 units in operation in Japan: 37 units at 33 Porsche Centers (out of 45), with seven locations (12 units) as a part of the urban charging infrastructure including one unit at the Porsche Experience Center.

Japan shows a lot of commitment to develop the public charging network, however, we believe the charging speed itself is not quite fast enough. Porsche sees itself as a pioneer in the domain of rapid charging. With the Premium Charging Alliance, we aim to join forces with other companies that also provide fast charging, meaning our customers spend less time charging their cars, finding more suitable locations and making driving electric vehicles more convenient.

—Michael Kirsch, CEO of Porsche Japan

Porsche Japan was founded in 1995 as Porsche Cars Japan and became a full-fledged importer in 1998. Following record sales in 2020, 6,900 Porsche cars were sold in Japan last year. The best-selling model was the Macan with 2,109 vehicles, followed by last year’s top seller, the 911 (1,529 vehicles). The market launch of the Taycan took place in Japan in January 2021—784 customers were able to take delivery of the all-electric sportscar in 2021.

24 April 2022 in Electric (Battery), Infrastructure, Japan

