Nissan’s in-development driver-assistance technology aims to dramatically enhance collision avoidance

Nissan announced a new driver-assistance technology, which is currently in-development, that utilizes highly accurate, real-time information about the vehicle’s surrounding environment to enhance collision avoidance significantly. At a Nissan facility in Yokohama, a test vehicle demonstrated how this technology can automatically perform collision-avoidance maneuvers.





ProPILOT Concept Zero test vehicle

Nissan’s “ground truth perception” technology fuses information from next-generation high-performance LIDAR, radar and cameras. The technology can detect the shape and distance of objects, as well as the structure of the area surrounding the vehicle, in real time with a high degree of accuracy.

Utilizing this information, it is possible for the vehicle to analyze the current situation instantly, to judge and automatically to perform required collision-avoidance operations. This technology can also detect slowed traffic and road obstacles in the distance and execute lane changes accordingly.

Importantly, the technology can also provide increased support to drivers in areas where detailed map information is not available.

Nissan has partnered with companies to research and develop this technology and share know-how. The next-generation LIDAR, a crucial element, is being integrated into Nissan’s system in collaboration with Luminar. In the area of advanced collision avoidance control it is critical to develop highly accurate verification technology in a digital environment. To this end Nissan is teaming up with Applied Intuition, which has state-of-the-art simulation technology.

Under its long-term vision, Nissan Ambition 2030, Nissan is working to develop vehicle control technology aimed to reduce accidents significantly by utilizing next-generation LIDAR technology. Nissan believes that in the upcoming era of autonomous driving, driver-assistance technology that can avoid highly complex accidents will be essential. Nissan aims to complete the development of its ground truth perception technology by the mid-2020s. It will first be available on select new models, and on virtually every new model by fiscal year 2030.