AirCapture, OCOchem and partners win $2.93M DOE grant for direct air capture of CO2 and conversion to formic acid

Carbon dioxide capture company AirCapture and carbon dioxide conversion company OCOchem, along with other partners, have won a $2.93-million grant from the US Department of Energy to design and engineer an integrated carbon dioxide capture and conversion plant co-located at Nutrien’s Kennewick Fertilizer Operations plant in Kennewick, Wash.

AirCapture develops on-site, modular technology that captures CO 2 from the air using waste heat from manufacturing plants, enabling customer operations to go carbon neutral and even negative. OCOchem transforms recycled CO 2 , water and zero-carbon electricity to produce formic acid, a globally traded commodity chemical and emerging electro-fuel.

Almost every manufacturing plant in the world emits waste heat or CO 2 or both, notes Todd Brix, Co-Founder and CEO of OCOchem, based in Richland, Wash.

Every manufacturer that is emitting steam and/or CO 2 into the air can, with our collective approach, build facilities to use waste steam to take CO 2 out of the air or from their process emissions and use the CO 2 to make a valuable platform chemical. We are converting common industrial waste streams into product streams —Todd Brix

The goal is to use both companies’ technology to design an integrated carbon capture and conversion plant that uses waste steam from Nutrien’s fertilizer facility to extract CO 2 from the air and then convert it, with water and electricity, to make formic acid. The formic acid can then be stored, transported, and used directly in many industrial, consumer, transportation, and agricultural industries. Additionally, it can be used to transport green hydrogen safely and cost-effectively in an energy-dense liquid carrier form to a customer site where the hydrogen can be released for industrial use or as a transportation fuel, replacing fossil fuels.

Nutrien, one of the world’s largest fertilizer manufacturers, has committed to achieve at least a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per ton of Nutrien’s products by 2030. The proposed CO 2 capture and conversion plant will be instrumental in helping the company meet these goals.

Results from the Direct Air Capture and Utilization System (DACUS) design will also be used to quantify how deployment of the proposed technology will increase the number of local clean energy and manufacturing jobs, payroll, and taxes. In addition, the project will assess the impact on members of the local community. Additional partners participating in the project include the Benton Public Utility District, and the University of Alabama, Sacre-Davey Engineering, and TRI-DEC (Tri-Cities Development Council).