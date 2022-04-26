2023 Subaru Solterra to start at $44,995 MSRP, pre-incentives

Subaru of America, Inc. announced pricing on its first all-electric SUV, the 2023 Subaru Solterra (earlier post). The 2023 Solterra is offered in three trim levels, Premium, Limited, and Touring, and will begin arriving in limited numbers at Subaru retailers this summer.





Pricing for the 2023 Solterra starts at $44,995 MSRP for the Premium trim level, before a potential Federal tax credit of up to $7,500. In addition, the Solterra may qualify for additional state incentives, including single rider carpool lane access in California. The Limited trim carries a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $48,495. The top-of-the-line Touring trim is priced from $51,995. The destination and delivery charge for the 2023 Solterra is $1,225.

Solterra comes standard with a new Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system that now channels smooth linear output from Subaru StarDrive Technology, providing outstanding traction and capability in all kinds of weather and terrain. Subaru StarDrive delivers substantial on-demand torque at all speeds with driver-selectable power and regenerative modes.

The all-new electric SUV delivers a total of 215 horsepower and 249 lb.-ft. of torque from front and rear electric motors. Solterra is equipped with Dual-Function X-MODE with Snow / Dirt and Deep Snow / Mud modes on all trim levels. The system also features Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control for increased performance in low-friction and off-road conditions. With 8.3 inches of ground clearance, Solterra is best in its class. Standard Active Cornering Assist and Vehicle Stability Control provide better stability and handling. This combination provides versatility in both off-road and city driving.

With DC fast charging, Solterra can charge up to 80% of total battery capacity in under an hour. Range is up to 228 miles.

The all-electric SUV offers a suite of standard EyeSight driver assist technologies including Emergency Steering Assist, Intersection Collision Avoidance Support, Pre-Collision Brake Assist, Lane Departure Prevention, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Lane Tracing Assist.