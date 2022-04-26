Wolfspeed opens world’s largest 200mm Silicon Carbide fab

Wolfspeed, Inc. officially opened its Mohawk Valley Silicon Carbide fabrication facility in Marcy, NY with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Federal and State Officials. The 200mm wafer fab will help lead the industry-wide transition from silicon to Silicon Carbide-based semiconductors.

As a key partner, Lucid Motors had the honor of “cutting the ribbon” with its Lucid Air. The automaker uses Wolfspeed’s Silicon Carbide power device solutions in the Lucid Air. Wolfspeed recently announced a multi-year agreement with Lucid to supply Silicon Carbide devices. The Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range and 1,050 horsepower.





Automotive-qualified 1200V Silicon Carbide XM3 half-bridge power module from Wolfspeed.

Lucid Air’s inverters feature Wolfspeed’s XM3 Silicon Carbide power modules. With low switching losses, minimal resistance, and high power density, the XM3 power modules contribute to the efficiency and power density of Lucid’s 163-lb, 670-hp (74kg, 500kW) electric motor.

The automated Mohawk Valley facility is the world’s first and largest 200mm Silicon Carbide fab providing uncompromised wafer quality and higher yield. The devices developed in Mohawk Valley will be critical in feeding Wolfspeed’s more than $20-billion pipeline and the global semiconductor industry. The first Silicon Carbide lot was run at the facility earlier this month. More than 600 high-tech Mohawk Valley jobs will be created by 2029.

Wolfspeed is also expanding its operations in North Carolina with the creation of a materials factory in Durham, scheduled to be completed later this year. Together, these factories establish a national Silicon Carbide corridor on the East Coast, combining Wolfspeed’s 30+ year history of research and development in N.C. with the strong technology base, rich manufacturing heritage, and high-quality talent in NY’s Mohawk Valley.

Wolfspeed’s product families include Silicon Carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense.