DENSO and USJC collaborate on automotive power semiconductors

DENSO Corporation and United Semiconductor Japan Co., Ltd. (USJC), a subsidiary of global semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), have agreed to collaborate on the production of power semiconductors at USJC’s 300mm fab in order to serve the growing demand in the automotive market.

An insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) line will be installed at USJC’s wafer fab, which will be the first in Japan to produce IGBTs on 300mm wafers. DENSO will contribute its system-oriented IGBT device and process technologies while USJC will provide its 300mm wafer manufacturing capabilities to bring 300mm IGBT process into mass production, scheduled to start in the first half of 2023.

This collaboration is supported by the renovation and decarbonization program for indispensable semiconductors of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

As the development and adoption of electric cars accelerate amid a global effort to reduce carbon emissions, the demand for semiconductors required in the electrification of vehicles is also rapidly increasing. IGBTs are core devices in power cards, serving as efficient power switches in inverters to convert DC and AC currents in order to drive and control electric vehicle motors.