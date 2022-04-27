Dongfeng Honda to begin sales of e:NS1 EV; GAC Honda to being reservations for e:NP1 EV

Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd., a Honda automobile production and sales joint venture in China, has begun sales of the all-new e:NS1 electric vehicle (EV) model. Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.(HMCI), a wholly-owned Honda subsidiary in China, announced that GAC Honda Automobile Co., Ltd., another Honda automobile production and sales joint venture in China, will begin taking reservations for the all-new e:NP1 EV model in May 2022. (Earlier post.)





The all-new e:NS1 and e:NP1 are the first “e:N Series” models developed as the first Honda-brand EV models in China. Honda newly developed the e:N Architecture F which consists of an electric motor, a large-capacity battery that enables a range of 510 km (CLTC base in China), and dedicated body frames. Moreover, sporty and exhilarating driving experience unique to Honda was pursued by incorporating original Honda technologies, including aerodynamic technologies Honda has amassed through the development of sports models.

In the area of intelligence technologies, as standard equipment, all-new e:NS1 and e:NP1 will feature the latest connectivity technologies available in China including Honda CONNECT 3.0, the new-generation connected technology developed exclusively for EVs and a large 15.1-Inch Display Audio.

In addition, the all-new e:NS1 and e:NP1 are designed to offer a safe, comfortable and smart “space” for mobility by making various intelligence technologies available, including the Driver Monitoring Camera (DMC), which assists safe driving by detecting potential dangerous behavior such as inattentive driving and an indication of drowsiness experienced by the driver.

As to exterior design, the new identity of the e:N Series is expressed by the luminescent “H” emblem in the front and a new “Honda” emblem in the rear which replaces the traditional “H” marque.

Starting with e:NS1 and e:NP1, Honda will introduce 10 e:N Series models by 2027 and accelerate electrification in China throughout the value chain including sales and production operations.

With the market introduction of e:NS1 and e:NP1, Honda will make a full-fledged launch of its online stores in China, where the entire process of ordering, from consideration of various options to the placement of an order, can be done online through one-on-one direct communication.

Honda will also renew existing showrooms. GAC Honda will start rolling out showrooms specializing in the sales of electrified vehicles and building new showroom locations at shopping malls starting from major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. Dongfeng Honda will install a section dedicated to the e:N Brand at each of its existing stores.