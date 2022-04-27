Toyota’s overall European electrified mix increased to 69% in Q1; market share climbs to high of 7.6%$

Toyota Motor Europe’s (TME) first quarter sales volume of 284,506 vehicles showed a marginal change of -1% year-on-year while outperforming the total market, which declined by -14%. Across the same period, TME achieved its best first-quarter market share of 7.6%, an increase of +1% point year-on-year. The strong demand for Toyota and Lexus’s low CO 2 electrified line-up continued in a declining market, with TME’s electrified mix increasing to 78% in Western Europe and 69% across total Europe.

Total electrified sales were 196,473 units (+18% year-on-year). The top Toyota brand electrified sellers were Corolla Hybrid Range (46,537); Yaris Cross Hybrid (38,130): Toyota C-HR Hybrid (33,640): RAV4 Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (31,655); Yaris Hybrid (30,238). Top Lexus electrified sellers were UX Hybrid/BEV (4,648); NX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (3,850); RX Hybrid (1,325).

The market was much weaker than we anticipated, but I am very happy with our first quarter performance. Our product power is stronger than ever, boosted by key new models such as the Yaris Cross, Aygo X and the bZ4X battery-electric SUV. Although our order bank remains at a record level, the economic and political turbulence in Europe, combined with the ongoing supply chain shortages, are significantly impacting the automotive market. Despite this, we still aim to deliver volume growth this year, but have been forced to revise downwards our original sales forecast for 2022. —Matt Harrison, President & CEO of Toyota Motor Europe

Toyota brand sales marginally increased by +1% to 270,913 in the first quarter with 7.2% market share, up +0.8% year-on-year in passenger cars. The brand’s top sellers were Yaris, Yaris Cross, Corolla range and RAV4 which accounted for 75% of the total volume. Toyota’s overall electrified mix increased by +21% year-on-year to 185,361 vehicles, accounting for 69% of the total sales mix.

Lexus sold 13,593 vehicles in the first three months, a volume decline of -29% year-on-year. This performance was largely a result of supply chain shortages. Lexus overall electrified mix was 69% and 98% in West Europe. Its SUV line-up of RX, NX, UX and LX represented 85% of total sales.