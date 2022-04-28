Archer and United Airlines form joint eVTOL Advisory Committee to support Archer’s future airline operations

Archer Aviation and United Airlines have formed a joint eVTOL advisory committee. The committee is a forum for United to share its expertise on maintenance and operational matters as Archer moves forward in its aircraft development process. The committee will advise on the development of systems and features intended to improve operations and other ideas to further the widespread adoption of urban air mobility (UAM) and eVTOL aircraft.

The Committee is chaired by Archer’s Vice President of Engineering, Dave Dennison and United’s Mauricio Angel, United’s Managing Director, United Express TechOps Strategy and Operations. The following members of Archer and United round out the initial makeup of the committee:

Jason Onorati, United’s Director of Maintenance Programs

Robert Bernard, United’s Sr. Manager Maintenance Programs

Brian Johnson, United’s Director of Materials

Monal Merchant, United’s Sr. Manager UAX Engines and Engineering

Edward Espiritu, United’s Sr. Manager United Airlines Ventures

Adam Goldstein, Archer’s CEO

Tom Muniz, Archer’s COO

Armando Chieffi, Archer’s Maintainability Lead

Each of the committee chairs bring proven experience in aviation operations to the group. The other committee members bring complementary skills in the areas of maintenance, customer satisfaction and fleet management.

This is another milestone in Archer’s ongoing relationship with United Airlines that began in February of 2021 when United signed an industry-first agreement to purchase, subject to United’s business and operating requirements, $1 billion of Archer’s aircraft, with an option for an additional $500 million of aircraft.

Over the long-term, Archer’s goal is to work with United to create UAM fleet support leveraging logistics concepts and networks already in use thereby creating operational efficiencies.

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility.