Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Michigan State University deploys full-size autonomous electric bus
Volkswagen Group and bp launch strategic partnership for rapid roll-out of EV fast charging in Europe

ABB E-mobility to supply its full portfolio of charging solutions to Shell under new GFA

29 April 2022

ABB E-mobility has signed a new global framework agreement with Shell to supply ABB’s end-to-end portfolio of AC and DC charging stations. The portfolio ranges from the AC wallbox for home, work or retail installations to the Terra 360 which is suited for refueling stations, urban charging stations, retail parking and fleet applications.

Through this collaboration, ABB E-mobility and Shell will help address two of the challenges to increasing EV adoption. First, charging infrastructure availability, with Shell targeting the operation of more than 500,000 charge points globally by 2025 and 2,500,000 by 2030, either at residential, commercial or Shell retail sites. Second, the speed of charging, with ABB’s portfolio of charging stations including its Terra 360 charger.

ABB_to_support_Shells_global_EV_charging_ambitions

ABB is a world leader in EV charging solutions and has sold more than 680,000 electric vehicle chargers across more than 85 markets—more than 30,000 DC fast chargers and 650,000 AC chargers, including those sold through Chargedot.

ABB is the title partner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, an international racing series for fully electric single-seater racecars. Its technology supports the events at city-street tracks around the globe and the company will be the Official Charging Supplier from Season 9.

Posted on 29 April 2022 in Electric (Battery), Infrastructure, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)