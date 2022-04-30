Tata Passenger Electric Mobility unveils AVINYA EV concept, based on GEN 3 architecture

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) unveiled the AVINYA Concept—an expression of the company’s vision of a pure electric vehicle, based on its GEN 3 architecture. Tata intends to introduce a production version by 2025.



Derived from Sanskrit, the name AVINYA stands for ‘Innovation’. Tata says that the concept will be “fairly accessible” to a majority of customers of fast growing, high-volume segments of today.





Originally inspired by a catamaran, the AVINYA Concept combines the essence of a premium hatch with the luxuries and versatility of an SUV and the roominess and functionality of an MPV.

The GEN 3 Architecture offers high structural safety and has the next level of water proofing and dust protection, making it ready for all forms of terrains.

Use of light-weight materials, and optimized structure for an EV only powertrain with enabled appropriate stiffness, helps minimize the overall mass, leading to good weight management. The battery used will support an ultra-fast charge capability, in line with the infrastructure evolution, delivering a minimum 500 km range in under 30 minutes.