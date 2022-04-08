Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Mercedes-Benz xEV sales up 37% in Q1; 32% of those battery-electric

08 April 2022

Mercedes-Benz xEV sales (plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles) rose 37% ub Q1 2022 to 67,800 units of which 21,900 (+210%) units were battery-electric vehicles (BEV). Overall, Mercedes-Benz Cars January to March deliveries fell 15% year-on-year to 501,600 units in a challenging environment primarily due to semi-conductor constraints.

Mercedes-Benz also saw deliveries of S-Class vehicles rise 67% during the quarter.

Driven by the EQA, EQS and the EQC, Mercedes-Benz was able to more than triple sales of battery electric EQ models to reach 21,900 (+210%) units. Plug-in hybrid vehicles also set a new first quarter record with 45,900 (+8%) sales.

In total, the Mercedes-Benz Cars xEVs (BEV including smart and plug-in hybrids combined) now amount to a share of 15% of new car sales. In Europe Mercedes-Benz xEV deliveries accounted for 33% of overall sales, and in United Kingdom almost every fifth new car sold is a battery electric vehicle.

Mercedes-Benz Vans increases eVans deliveries by 133% in Q1 2022. Mercedes-Benz Vans delivered 2,700 battery-powered vans (+133%) during Q1. The proportion of purely electrically powered Sprinters and Vito was more than doubled in Europe. In the privately positioned midsize van segment, EQV deliveries increased by 103% in the first three months of the year.

Posted on 08 April 2022 in Electric (Battery), Market Background, Plug-ins

