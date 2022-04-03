Tesla delivered 310k EVs in Q1 2022

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
NTU Singapore to develop technologies to extract hydrogen from liquid organic hydrogen carriers
03 April 2022

Tesla reported that it produced more than 305,000 vehicles and delivered more than 310,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns.

Production Deliveries Subject to operating lease accounting
Model S/X 14,218 14,724 17%
Model 3/Y 291,189 295,324 3%
Total 305,407 310,048 4%

Tesla will post its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after market close on 20 April 2022.

