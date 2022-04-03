Tesla delivered 310k EVs in Q1 2022
03 April 2022
Tesla reported that it produced more than 305,000 vehicles and delivered more than 310,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns.
|Production
|Deliveries
|Subject to operating lease accounting
|Model S/X
|14,218
|14,724
|17%
|Model 3/Y
|291,189
|295,324
|3%
|Total
|305,407
|310,048
|4%
Tesla will post its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after market close on 20 April 2022.
