AECC presents zero-impact emissions demonstrator car at Vienna Motor Symposium

The European Association for Emissions Control by Catalyst (AECC) presented its zero-impact emissions demonstrator car at the Vienna Motor Symposium, 27-29 April. The demonstrator reduces pollutant emissions across a wide range of driving conditions using advanced emission control technologies with an electrified combustion engine (48V mild hybrid). At the same time, Well-to-Wheel (WtW) CO 2 emissions are substantially reduced by running the vehicle on an e-fuel.

The demonstrator is based on a Euro 6d C-segment car. The vehicle powertrain consists of a turbocharged 4-cylinder, 1.5 liter gasoline engine with direct injection and a peak power of 110 kW, equipped with variable valve timing and cylinder deactivation. The powertrain includes a 48 V mild-hybrid system in P0 configuration (belt starter-generator, up to 9 kW as motor, 12 kW as generator).





The original emissions control system was replaced by an advanced emission control system comprising a close-coupled electrically heated catalyst and three-way catalyst (TWC), underfloor gasoline particulate filter (GPF), a second TWC and an ammonia slip catalyst (ASC).





A testing program was co-funded by the International Platinum Group Metals Association (IPA), and undertaken at engineering company IAV in Berlin, Germany. E-fuel testing was conducted together with Aramco Overseas Company.

An RDE test for cold-start was conducted down to -10 °C, showing the smart combination of technologies significantly reduces the initial cold-start peak for gaseous pollutants compared to the already low Euro 6d levels. Values of 3-10 mg/km were measured at the tailpipe, significantly below the Euro 6 limit of 60 mg/km.

Near-zero emissions are achieved within the first kilometer of driving, and maintained during all subsequent kilometers, independent of the testing conditions.

These ultra-low results are also achieved for other species, e.g., ultrafine particles and ammonia. The PN 10 level was between 109 and 10 10 particles/km—similar to particle concentration in ambient air. There is an initial cold-start effect, impacted by ambient temperature, driving style and initial filter status.

AECC said that at a time when the future of internal combustion engine vehicles is being discussed, these results clearly show that it is possible to continue to reduce combustion engine emissions to zero-impact levels. The data has been made available to the Euro 7 process and AGVES working group.

