ATM Milano orders 75 more Solaris electric buses

ATM Milano has placed another order for electric buses made by Solaris, going for another batch envisaged in the framework agreement for 250 vehicles. The first two batches, 140 electric Urbino buses in total, have already been delivered. This time the operator has ordered 75 Urbino 12 electric buses that, according to the contract, will hit the streets of Milan in the second half of 2022.





The framework agreement for the supply of up to 250 electric buses in total for ATM Milano is one of the largest electric contracts won by Solaris so far. Its step-by-step execution confirms earlier declarations made by the Milanese carrier, in line with which the operator plans to phase out diesel buses by the end of 2030.

Along with the 40 Urbino electric buses purchased by ATM Milano in 2019, which have already been delivered, and the 100 Urbino electric vehicles ordered a year later, this makes a total of 215 units.

The 12-meter electrically-powered Urbino buses will feature Solaris High Energy batteries with a total nominal capacity of nearly 400 kWh and will be charged by means of an inverted pantograph. The drive unit of the buses will consist of an electric axle with two integrated traction motors.

The comfortable and air-conditioned bus interior will accommodate 75 people.

The partnership between Solaris and ATM in Milan began back in 2014. Since then, more than 300 vehicles, including nearly 200 trolleybuses and e-buses, have rolled out of the factory gate in Bolechowo heading for Milan. In November last year, the carrier concluded another contract with Solaris for 50 emission-free articulated Trollino 18 trolleybuses.