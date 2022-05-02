Veloz: California EV market continues strong growth; Q1 strongest quarter to date; 16.32% market share

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
02 May 2022

California’s EV market continues to grow, according to data gathered by Veloz, a non-profit which tracks and reports on growing electric vehicle (EV) sales data in California, market trends, and infrastructure build-out. Q1 2022 was the state’s strongest quarter for electric vehicle sales to date, with 81,292 electric vehicles sold—29% higher than last quarter. Q1 of 2022 surpassed Q1 of 2021 numbers by more than 20,000 vehicles.

Electric vehicles include battery-electric, plug-in hybrid-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Additionally, Californians bought roughly 15,000 more EVs during Q1 2022 than Q4 2021; Q1 2022 EV sales are up by 37%, relative to EV sales at this time last year.

The market share of electric vehicles in California jumped from roughly 12% to 16.32% in the quarter. Even with supply chain delays impacting the overall supply of EVs and causing high inflation in other sectors, EVs continued an upward trend in the market share of California’s vehicles sales.

California-Electric-Vehicle-Market-Share-Increases-Over-Time_Final

Top 10 selling electric vehicles in California:

  1. Tesla Model 3
  2. Tesla Model Y
  3. Tesla Model S
  4. Hyundai IONIQ 5
  5. Ford Mustang Mach-E
  6. Toyota Prius Prime
  7. Tesla Model X
  8. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
  9. Nissan Leaf
  10. Volvo XC90

