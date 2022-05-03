Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
New polymer membrane efficiently removes carbon dioxide from mixed gases; high permeability and selectivity
DOE announces $3.1B to boost domestic battery manufacturing and supply chains

EIA: As of 2021, China imports more LNG than any other country

03 May 2022

In 2021, China imported more liquefied natural gas (LNG) than any other country, according to data from Global Trade Tracker and China’s General Administration of Customs, gathered by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). Prior to 2021, Japan had been the world’s largest LNG importer for decades, according to data from Cedigaz.

Eiachinalng1

Source: Graph by the US Energy Information Administration, based on data from Japan’s Ministry of Finance, China’s General Administration of Customs, South Korea’s Customs Institute, India’s Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics, and Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance via Global Trade Tracker

China’s LNG imports averaged 10.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), a 19% increase compared with 2020. LNG imports accounted for more than half of China’s overall natural gas imports and 30% of China’s total natural gas supply in 2021. China began importing LNG in 2006 and, with the exception of 2015, has imported more LNG each year since then.

China has rapidly expanded its LNG import capacity, which was estimated at 13.9 Bcf/d in 2021. By the end of 2022, China’s regasification capacity could increase by 2.8 Bcf/d to 16.7 Bcf/d, according to data by S&P Global Platts. In 2021, China imported LNG from 25 countries. The largest six suppliers—Australia, United States, Qatar, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Russia—provided 8.9 Bcf/d, or 85%, of China’s total LNG imports.

Eiachina2

Source: Graph by the US Energy Information Administration, based on data from China's General Administration of Customs and Global Trade Tracker

Since China lowered tariffs on LNG imports from the United States from 25% to 10% in 2019, US LNG exports to China have increased and in 2021 averaged 1.2 Bcf/d. The United States was the largest supplier of spot LNG volumes to China last year.

During 2022 and 2023, several new long-term contracts between China and the United States are expected to start from the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi terminals for a combined estimated volume of up to 0.5 Bcf/d. The new US LNG export terminal at Calcasieu Pass will supply China’s two national energy companies: Sinopec with 0.13 Bcf/d and CNOOC with 0.2 Bcf/d—starting next year.

Posted on 03 May 2022 in China, LNG, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)