Electrify America registered 1.45M customer EV charging sessions in 2021 compared to 268,000 in 2020; 41.4 GWh delivered

Electrify America provided 1.45 million customer electric vehicle (EV) charging sessions in 2021, highlighting the rapid deployment of its charging stations across the United States. By comparison, the company recorded 268,000 customer EV charging session in 2020.

The company dispensed 41.4 gigawatt-hours of energy to power customer’s electric vehicles in 2021. Electrify America estimates that EV drivers avoided the use of 5.7 million gallons of gas while travelling more than 145 million electric vehicle miles.

Electrify America has 800 EV charging stations and about 3,500 individual chargers open or with construction completed. The largest, open ultra-fast DC charging network features up to 150 kilowatts (kW) and 350 kW chargers, some of the fastest speeds available today.

Electrify America expects to have more than 1,800 total charging stations with more than 10,000 chargers in the United States and Canada by 2026.