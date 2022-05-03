Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
DOE announces $3.1B to boost domestic battery manufacturing and supply chains
Stellantis plans C$3.6B investment for Canadian operations to accelerate electrification plans

Electrify America registered 1.45M customer EV charging sessions in 2021 compared to 268,000 in 2020; 41.4 GWh delivered

03 May 2022

Electrify America provided 1.45 million customer electric vehicle (EV) charging sessions in 2021, highlighting the rapid deployment of its charging stations across the United States. By comparison, the company recorded 268,000 customer EV charging session in 2020.

The company dispensed 41.4 gigawatt-hours of energy to power customer’s electric vehicles in 2021. Electrify America estimates that EV drivers avoided the use of 5.7 million gallons of gas while travelling more than 145 million electric vehicle miles.

Electrify America has 800 EV charging stations and about 3,500 individual chargers open or with construction completed. The largest, open ultra-fast DC charging network features up to 150 kilowatts (kW) and 350 kW chargers, some of the fastest speeds available today.

Electrify America expects to have more than 1,800 total charging stations with more than 10,000 chargers in the United States and Canada by 2026.

Posted on 03 May 2022 in Electric (Battery), Infrastructure, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)