Ford F-150 Lightning delivers more horsepower, more payload capacity, more range; cloud-connected Intelligent Range and Trailer Profile

Ford F-150 Lightning customers will benefit from more power and capability than they expected from their trucks. F-150 Lightning, the only full-size electric pickup available now with a starting price less than $40,000, will begin to ship to customers in the coming days, starting with the Pro Series.

Both the standard- and extended-range battery packs offered on F-150 Lightning will deliver more horsepower than originally targeted and announced when the truck was revealed in May 2021, and the payload capacity increased as well.

The extended-range battery pack produces 580 horsepower—up from the targeted 563 horsepower. The standard-range battery pack delivers 452 hp—up from the targeted 426 hp originally promised. Both packs are capable of producing 775 lb.-ft. (1,051 N·m) of torque, more than any other F-150 pickup.

The F-150 Lightning maximum available payload capacity also increased from original targets. Properly equipped F-150 Lightning pickups can now haul an extra 235 pounds for a total 2,235 pounds of maximum available hauling capability.

In March, Ford released the final EPA-estimated range figures for all F-150 Lightning pickup models, which includes a 20-mile increase for F-150 Lightning XLT and Lariat trims with the extended range battery for a total EPA estimated range of 320 miles. Fleet customers have the option to purchase the extended-range battery on Lightning Pro and that has an EPA-estimated range of 320 miles.

Intelligent Range and Trailer Profile. Ford’s Intelligent Range and FordPass Power My Trip plus the available class-exclusive Onboard Scales work seamlessly to give F-150 Lightning customers more accurate vehicle range estimates based on actual towing experiences and real-time energy use. Trailer Profile remembers trailer specifics so the system can associate energy use for each trailer used.

On F-150 Lightning, Intelligent Range collects key vehicle data to determine how much electrical energy drivers are using in real time. This includes traffic speed, ambient temperature, available battery energy, plus driver habits, climate control use and route topography. The system also uses cloud computing to gauge energy use from other similar types of Ford electric vehicles operating in similar situations, resulting in more accurate vehicle range calculations over time.

With F-150 Lightning, Intelligent Range can also sample similar towing and energy use situations to further refine range calculations in real time. This happens automatically through available Ford Onboard Scales, which communicate with Intelligent Range. As range data improves and the system becomes more robust, the system can be further refined via Ford Power-Up over-the-air software updates.

Whether you’re towing with a gas-powered or electric truck, range degradation as a percentage is basically the same—determined primarily by overall cargo and trailer weight at low speeds and by the aerodynamic profile at higher speeds. That’s why we expanded the capabilities of Intelligent Range on the F-150 Lightning with the available Onboard scales to also measure the load effects of trailers and cargo to further refine range calculations when towing. —Linda Zhang, chief engineer, F-150 Lightning.

The FordPass Power My Trip the online mapping system enables drivers to in-put their trailer information into Trailer Profile, then enter their destination into the SYNC 4/4A navigation system or on their smartphone via the FordPass app. Power My Trip automatically maps their towing route using Intelligent Range—and provides charge points along the way, if needed.