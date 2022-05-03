PG&E launches comprehensive study on hydrogen’s feasibility within gas pipelines; H2∞

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is launching the US’ most comprehensive end-to-end hydrogen study and demonstration facility, which will examine the future potential of the zero-carbon fuel hydrogen as a renewable energy source for not only PG&E customers but the entire global natural gas industry.

The centerpiece of the study, known as Hydrogen to Infinity (H 2 ∞), is a large-scale project that will blend hydrogen and natural gas in a stand-alone transmission pipeline system. H 2 ∞ will enable PG&E and its partners (Northern California Power Agency [NCPA], Siemens Energy, the City of Lodi, GHD Inc., and University of California at Riverside) to conduct a complete study of different levels of hydrogen blends in a multi-feed, multi-directional natural gas pipeline system that is independent from its current natural gas transmission system.

The dedicated facility will allow for a controlled and safe study of hydrogen injection, storage, and combustion of different hydrogen blends in a variety of end uses. NCPA’s Lodi Energy Center power plant is located adjacent to H 2 ∞ and will accept a hydrogen-natural gas blend for electric generation in the Siemens Energy 5000F4 Gas Turbine.

H 2 ∞ will include a new 130-acre facility located in Lodi, Calif. that will serve as a study laboratory that incorporates production, pipeline transportation, storage, and combustion.

Areas of focus within the pilot include:

Technical, operational, and safety needs

Market development

Energy resiliency and flexibility

Commercial and government partnerships

Unprecedented functional test environment for on-going research

Training environment for new technology

In addition, PG&E is contemplating this facility being the centerpiece for a potential Northern California Hydrogen Hub.