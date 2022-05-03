UBQ Materials partnering with Teknor Apex on thermoplastic elastomer compounds

Israel-based UBQ Materials, a developer of advanced materials made from unsorted household waste, is partnering with Teknor Apex Company, one of the largest custom thermoplastics compounders globally, to include UBQ in its latest line of sustainable thermoplastic elastomers (TPE).

UBQ is a sustainable plastic substitute converted entirely from unsorted municipal solid waste, including all organics, that have been diverted from landfills. UBQ is a novel worldwide patented material that has already been adopted by leading industry brands and enterprises for manufacturing durable products with reduced environmental footprints.

This partnership marks the first time UBQ will be used in TPE compounds, a rubber-like material used across industries. As the preferred material for applications requiring flexibility in the consumer products, automotive, industrial, and building and construction industries, TPEs combine the performance of thermoset rubber with the processability of a thermoplastic and can be recycled.

Teknor Apex’s TPE production offerings are as diverse as the industries they serve—consisting of formulations specifically designed to meet market requirements for physical and thermal performance.

In the quest to meet market demand for environmentally conscious materials, the TPE market is embracing new sustainable options. Customized TPE solutions provide the right balance of performance, manufacturability and economics, and introducing sustainable content increases the complexity.

Over the past year, Teknor Apex and UBQ have developed a series of TPEs incorporating various levels of UBQ and high-quality post-consumer recycled raw materials, diverting plastics from landfills, and creating greater circularity within the polymers supply chain.