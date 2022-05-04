Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
ARPA-E launches $45M funding for advanced batteries for electric vehicles; EVs4ALL
Sunrise, Graphite One sign MOU on establishing US plant for graphite-based anodes and other products

Magna begins production of first mild hybrid transverse transmission for BMW Group

04 May 2022

Magna continues its transformation toward electric mobility with the start of production of its mild hybrid transmission for BMW Group. Magna’s new 7-speed, mild hybrid dual-clutch transmission is the latest to be featured exclusively on BMW Group’s compact class, which underpins all its front-transverse vehicles.

Magna Mild Hybrid Transmission Production

The contract between Magna and BMW Group also includes production of mild hybrid transmissions for additional models extending CO2 emissions reductions across multiple platforms, starting with the new BMW 2 Active Tourer.

With its specific torque-split concept for hybridization, Magna’s 7HDT400 48V transmission enables optimal efficiency of an internal combustion engine and electric motor. It provides a maximum of 400 N·m of torque as well as offering scalable functionality benefits.

It also offers high modularity with the following:

  • base transmission;
  • fully integrated e-machine;
  • on-demand cooling of the clutch and electric motor;
  • a single oil circuit for cooling and lubrication; and
  • a reduction in CO2 at Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycles (WLTC) and in real-world driving operations.

The mild hybrid transmissions are built at Magna’s facilities in Neuenstein, Germany, and Kechnec, Slovakia.

Posted on 04 May 2022 in 48V, Hybrids, Manufacturing, Transmissions | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)