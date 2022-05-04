ABB and Eviny install first Terra 360 360kW fast chargers in Norway

ABB and Eviny have collaborated on the first installations of ABB’s Terra 360. Partnering with Eviny, the Norwegian e-mobility leader, ABB’s Terra 360 is now available for use by the country’s rapidly growing community of EV drivers at the Oasen Shopping Center, Bergen and in the Norwegian ski resort of Geilo.

The pilot installations, which will be followed by more widespread roll out across Norway and Sweden, serve as a further demonstration of the ability of ABB charging technology to perform in extreme weather conditions and enable sustainable transport solutions in the widest range of locations.





The charging stations can simultaneously charge up to two vehicles with dynamic power distribution. With a maximum output of 360 kW, the Terra 360 is capable of fully charging an electric car in 15 minutes or less.

Norway is seeking to become the first nation to end the sale of gasoline and diesel cars by 2025. The percentage of pure EV sales are by far the highest in the world, representing 64.5% of all new cars sold in 2021, almost two out of every three cars. Eviny is actively facilitating Norway’s EV transition, with more than 400 fast chargers currently installed in more than 150 locations across the country.





Share of new passenger cars in Norway in 2021 by fuel

ABB’s Terra 360 represented the best choice for Eviny‘s latest network expansion as their CEO, Jannicke Hilland explains:

For several years we have been involved in the Norwegian transition into e-mobility. We know how important a reliable fast charging experience is when choosing an electric car over a fossil-fueled car. The e-mobility transition is happening lightning fast here in Norway, and to continue to lead the change, we need the fastest chargers. We are proud to be the first in the world to take the ABB’s Terra 360 in use.





The Terra 360 offers speed and convenience along with comfort, ease-of-use and a sense of familiarity. Quick and easy to deploy and with a small footprint, it offers an innovative lighting system to guide the user through the charging process, a simple State of Charge display and flexible and light 5m charging cables. It is also wheelchair accessible.

ABB entered the e-mobility market back in 2010, and today has sold more than 680,000 electric vehicle chargers across more than 85 markets; more than 30,000 DC fast chargers and 650,000 AC chargers, including those sold through Chargedot.