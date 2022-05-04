Vitesco lands €2B order for EMR4 axle drive from Hyundai Motor Group for EVs

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
04 May 2022

Vitesco Technologies has landed a €2-billion contract to supply its new generation axle drive EMR4 (Electronics Motor Reducer) to Hyundai Motor Group. The order was already mentioned in March at Vitesco Technologies’ annual press conference without naming the customer.

The highly integrated 400 V/160 kW 3-in-1 unit will be used by the vehicle Hyundai Motor Group in its global B/C-segment electric vehicle.

Vitesco_PP_EMR4_2

The electric axle drive will be installed in Hyundai Motor Group’s global B/C-segment electric vehicle starting from 2024. © Vitesco Technologies GmbH

EMR4 is a highly integrated 3-in-1 drive platform consisting of an electric machine, power electronics and a gear box. EMR4 is the fourth generation of axle drive, developed by Vitesco Technologies and follows the successful EMR3. Through further optimization measures, the use of new technologies and comprehensive industrialization know-how, the global development team succeeded in making the EMR4 platform even more efficient and powerful.

210708_PP_EMR3_EMR4-1920x1080px

The EMR4 delivers significantly greater power scaling between 80 kW and 230 kW. © Vitesco Technologies GmbH

The silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors in the inverter of the drive platform, for example, have played a significant role in this.

The new axle drive design supports a particularly high level of scalability. With the EMR4, complete vehicle platforms and also different vehicle segments can be equipped with just one drive system. This was achieved by applying a consistently modular approach with well-defined interfaces and a design-for-manufacturing philosophy.

For our new electric axle drive, we have standardized the internal interfaces, while generating the greatest possible flexibility externally, so that we can offer customized and at the same time cost-optimized solutions.

—Thomas Stierle, member of the Executive Board and head of the Electrification Technology business unit at Vitesco Technologies

