Volvo Trucks and Bucher collaborate to electrify sewer cleaner trucks

Volvo Trucks and Bucher Municipal have now entered into a collaboration to electrify sewer cleaner trucks. By the end of 2023, Bucher Municipal expects to deliver up to 80 fully electric sewer cleaner trucks to cities in Europe.





The introduction of more zero emission zones in cities around the world is generating demand for fully electric trucks. To meet this demand, Bucher Municipal, a leading supplier of municipal vehicles such as street sweepers, winter maintenance equipment, refuse vehicles, and sewer cleaning trucks, has joined forces with Volvo Trucks to develop an all-electric sewer cleaner built on the Volvo FL Electric truck.

We have optimized the technology from our successful city sewer solution to meet the special requirements for working in urban zones, where regulations regarding CO 2 and diesel emissions have been tightened. —Per Lovring, CEO of Bucher Municipal Denmark

Bucher Municipal is expecting that up to 80 sewer trucks, or 50% of their production of cleaning vehicles, will be zero exhaust emission trucks from Volvo by the end of 2023.

Volvo Trucks goal is that electric models will account for half of its truck sales in 2030. Volvo Trucks was the market leader for heavy all-electric trucks in Europe in 2021 with a market share of 42%.

With this agreement with Bucher Municipal, we are taking a very important strategic step towards electrifying one of the most complicated and demanding tasks in our urban environments. We are proud to have Bucher Municipal as a strategic partner, and we expect the collaboration to bring new insights that contribute to our goal of electrifying all types of applications. —Volvo Trucks President Roger Alm

Order system for electric trucks. Earlier in the month, Volvo Trucks officially opened the order system for its heavy-duty electric truck range, the Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX. Serial production will start in the autumn and gradually ramp up. The electric trucks will be produced in the CO 2 -neutral Tuve plant in Gothenburg to start with.

In 2021 Volvo Trucks took orders, including letters of intent to buy, for more than 1,100 electric trucks in more than 20 countries.

The electric versions of Volvo’s medium-duty trucks Volvo FE, Volvo FL and Volvo VNR are already in serial production. The largest markets for Volvo’s electric trucks in Europe currently are Norway, Sweden and Germany. Volvo Trucks is the market leader in Europe for heavy electric trucks with a market share of 42% in 2021, and also has a leading position in North America.

With a total of six electric truck models in production as of this year, Volvo Trucks has the most complete electric line up in the global truck industry, covering everything from city distribution and refuse handling, to urban construction transports and regional haulage.

The tractor models of the Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX Electric are released for sale now. Rigid versions will be released for sale in the fourth quarter of 2022.