GM and INRIX partner on SaaS-based road safety solution

General Motors and INRIX, a leader in mobility analytics and connected car services, are collaborating to develop safety solutions to help transportation and planning agencies achieve road safety goals. Available first in the US, Safety View by GM Future Roads & INRIX is a cloud-based application that provides transportation officials with insights using crash, vehicle and vulnerable road user (VRU) information, in addition to data from the US Census to help prioritize and measure the effectiveness of roadway safety projects and their impact on communities.

General Motors has outlined a vision for a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, and each day we take a critical step forward in turning that vision into reality. Last year, we previewed GM Future Roads, the technology platform born from our innovation team, which uses data analytics to create insights to help support safe roadways and communities. Our work with INRIX is the first product of the GM Future Roads platform as we work to proactively create digital safety solutions. By offering a cutting-edge mobility analytics product, we’re helping public agencies make informed safety decisions for their communities. —Alan Wexler, GM senior vice president, Strategy and Innovation

Initial estimates show that approximately 31,720 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the first nine months of 2021, up more than 12% compared to the same period in 2020. The data also shows this trend has disproportionally impacted pedestrians and bicyclists, which accounted for about 18% of all traffic fatalities, according to the Federal Highway Administration. Another 123,000 VRUs were injured in roadway crashes.

With fatalities and injuries continuing to rise at an alarming rate in the US, we must change how we approach road safety, and both design and deliver new tools to combat this increase. This collaboration extends INRIX IQ—our SaaS-based platform for cities and road authorities—by providing access to powerful insights about roadways to improve safety for all road users. —Bryan Mistele, cofounder and CEO of INRIX

To understand better and to address the performance of the road network, transportation professionals can tap into key benefits of Safety View, including:

Access to critical safety and demographic datasets in one cloud-based application;

Identify hazardous roadway segments through valuable insights about elements that elevate risk and prioritize those that need the most attention;

Evaluate the impact of a Vision Zero action plan with access to near real-time insights through easy-to-use visual analysis tools; and

Accelerate the funding application process by providing the required datasets and analytics tools needed in one place.

The recent passage of the $1.2-trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) includes about $5 billion in discretionary funds as part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. This funding aims to counter the growing number of traffic incidents, including developing and executing road safety plans aimed at the goal of zero traffic-related fatalities. GM Future Roads and INRIX provide a tool to help make data-driven decisions, maximize safety benefits of infrastructure spend and provide valuable insights to help support safe roadways and communities.

Among the global leaders in automotive and mobility analytics industries, GM Future Roads and INRIX are well-positioned to help public agencies address growing road fatalities and achieve Vision Zero goals. With nearly 15 million connected cars on US and Canadian roads, General Motors believes joining forces with INRIX to make aggregated vehicle insights available to public agencies is a major step to help increase the safety of US roads.

INRIX brings a deep understanding of the public sector and has a proven ability to create advanced solutions for generating insights from vehicle and device data to make mobility smarter and safer. This new collaboration between General Motors and INRIX marks an advancement in the mission to help local and tribal governments, metropolitan planning organizations and other road authorities achieve their safety goals through connected vehicle data innovation.