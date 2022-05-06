Volvo Trucks increases I-Shift gearbox shifting speed by up to 30%

Volvo Trucks has increased the shifting speed of its intelligent and automated I-Shift gearbox by up to 30%. The quicker response provides improved driveability and smoothness to the driving of both diesel and electric heavy-duty trucks.

The significant driveability improvement, which has been added to drivelines at all emission levels, is achieved by the new way in which the I-Shift gearbox interacts with the engine. The update includes faster clutch activation that results in a shorter torque interruption. It also makes the gear shifting smoother, for a more harmonious driving experience.





Faster gear shifting makes it possible to optimize the gear selection more efficiently. And the more shifting events that the road and terrain requires, the more the improvements will be appreciated by the driver. With up to 30% faster gear changing now possible using I-Shift, drivers will certainly experience a very positive difference. —Pär Bergstrand, Heavy Duty Transmission manager at Volvo Trucks

The high-speed shifting is achieved based on several key improvements. First, updated sensors now provide data with higher accuracy to the control unit, which features new software and a faster microprocessor, for much quicker calculation times. Second, an added disc in the gearbox brake makes it react faster before a gear shift, so it can be done earlier. Finally, the air volume has also been reduced in different actuation systems, for example the shift forks, the clutch and the gearbox brake, to further enable a faster gear shift.

When I-Shift was introduced in 2001, it was the first automated transmission designed for heavy duty trucks. It has the ability to work with the entire powertrain, since this transmission system is tailored to the engine and vehicle components already from the development phase, contributing to lower fuel consumption and thereby reduced environmental impact. It also promotes increased safety and other important benefits including reduced noise, vibrations and physical strain on the driver.

Today all heavy-duty Volvo trucks are built with I-Shift as standard. Since its introduction, more than one million trucks have been sold globally with Volvo’s unique I-Shift technology.