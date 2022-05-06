Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
CNGR, Finnish Minerals Group JV founded; producing precursor material in Hamina
BASF introduces busbar holders made of Elastollan R 2600 FHF

Hyundai opening R&D and Lab Center in Montana to design and build Ultimate Mobility Vehicles

06 May 2022

Hyundai New Horizons Studio (NHS), a unit focused on the development of Ultimate Mobility Vehicles (UMVs) (earlier post), will open a new Research, Development and Lab Center in Bozeman, Montana. NHS Bozeman is an estimated $20-million investment in Hyundai’s Progress for Humanity vision, redefining transportation with accessible, sustainable and smart mobility solutions.

UMVs are designed to assist in natural resource management, disaster management, all-urban and rural logistics, construction, mining and space resource development. The all-new facility will serve as NHS headquarters and will support prototyping, field testing and application development for UMVs.

Located inside Montana State University’s (MSU) Innovation Campus, New Horizons Studio’s all-new Bozeman facility will focus on:

  • Product design and development
  • Market research and assessment
  • Testing operations
  • Composted material development and testing
  • Next-generation vehicle architectures
  • End-user/commercial production and smart assembly

New Horizons Studio plans to add more than 50 full-time jobs at the location over the next five years. Many of the positions will be in the research and development space and will target expertise in mechanical hardware, electrical and electronics engineering, and materials and manufacturing.

The estimated 12,000 to 15,000 sq. ft. facility will be part of MSU’s 42-acre Innovation Campus development which is home to many technology and bio-tech businesses.

The Industry Building that will house NHS Bozeman will break ground starting in June 2022, while the first R&D office officially opens in June 2022.

At NHS Bozeman, the team will initially focus on refining the development, testing and deployment of two UMV models. The first is an uncrewed transforming intelligent ground excursion robot (similar to what was revealed at CES in 2021) designed to carry various types of payloads while traveling over treacherous terrain.

49951-Large35007HyundaiElevateWalkingCarConcept1

Elevate concept revealed in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2019.

The second, inspired by Elevate, is a larger (size of a two-person ATV) vehicle with robotic legs that can address challenging driving situations and potentially save lives as the first responder in natural disasters.

Posted on 06 May 2022 in Electric (Battery), Market Background, UMV | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)