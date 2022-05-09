Arrival Bus achieves EU certification and European Whole Vehicle Type Approval

Arrival, inventor of a new method of design and production of electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, announced that its Arrival Bus (earlier post) has achieved EU certification and received European Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EUWVTA).





Arrival successfully completed all required system safety testing to achieve EUWVTA. This major milestone is the critical step towards Arrival Buses carrying passengers on public roads in Europe and the UK.

As Arrival’s technologies and components are shared across all vehicle types, learnings from certification contribute to all vehicle programs, which is one of the benefits of Arrival’s approach to the design of its electric vehicles.

The Arrival Bus has been developed to meet the needs of cities across the globe, as they set critical sustainability targets and transition their public transportation infrastructure into an affordable, sustainable and equitable ecosystem.

The Bus features flexible passenger seating capacity across the entire flat floor. This improves comfort as well as creating more standing space. It also includes wrap-around exterior and interior screens, adaptable lighting, a transparent roof, and a suite of digital features.

The vehicle is complemented by Arrival’s software ecosystem, which enables full connectivity, digital customization, and deep access to vehicle behavior and data.