Geely launches Methanol Hybrid Emgrand in China market

Geely recently launched its Methanol Hybrid Emgrand (earlier post) in the Chinese market. The methanol hybrid is based on Geely’s fourth-generation B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA) Emgrand sedan. Geely also offers a non-hybrid methanol-fueled version of the Emgrand.





Previous generation methanol vehicles faced difficulties with cold starts but with Geely Auto’s NordThor Power (previously called Leishen Power) hybrid technology and the latest generation methanol powertrains, issues with extreme cold environment performance have been eliminated, the company said.

The hybrid houses a 1.8L naturally aspirated methanol engine (also used in the non-hybrid version) providing 97kW (130HP) of power and 175 N·m of max torque together with an electric motor providing 100kW (134HP) of power and 320 N·m for a combined 272kW (364HP) and 495 N·m of torque.

The engine and powerful e-motor are connected to a 3-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) Pro which provides increased efficiency at low speeds by propelling the vehicle with pure electric power, ensures smooth cruising by utilizing the engine as a range-extender with e-motor powering the wheels, and provides bursts of power for high-speed overtakes with a transmission gear ratio that provides up to 4920 N·m of output torque.





Acting as a range extender at lower speeds and only sending power to the wheels at high speeds allows the 1.8L methanol engine to operate at peak efficiency and lower emissions. From 0-100km/s takes 8.8 seconds and traveling 100km consumes roughly 9L (WLTP) of methanol.

Geely Holding Group is the largest developer and producer of methanol vehicles in the world. In addition to the methanol hybrid and sedan, Geely Commercial Vehicles has produced the Farizon M100 heavy truck, which has passed “China VI” emissions standards.