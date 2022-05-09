Researchers use sodium to deliver low-cost MgSi alloys for solid-state hydrogen storage
Researchers at the University of Queensland have show that a low-cost Mg-based hydrogen storage alloy is possible with only 1 wt% Si. A high hydrogen capacity of 6.72 wt% hydrogen is achieved via trace sodium (Na) addition. A paper on their work is published in the Journal of Power Sources.
Mg2Si is a promising catalyst for Mg-based hydrogen storage materials due to its low cost, light weight, and non-toxic properties. The researchers investigated the effects of Na in hypo-eutectic Mg-1wt.%Si alloys for hydrogen storage applications.
They found that the addition of trace amounts of Na is vital in improving the hydrogen sorption kinetics, achieving a H2 storage capacity of 6.72 wt.% at 350 °C under 2 MPa, compared to 0.31 wt.% in the non-Na added alloy.
Analysis showed that Na affects the surface of the Mg alloys, forming porous Na2O and NaOH in addition to MgO, facilitating the diffusion of hydrogen. In-situ synchrotron powder X-ray diffraction showed the resulting Mg2Si catalyst is stable during the H2 sorption reactions.
This result demonstrates the potential use of Mg–Mg2Si casting alloys for large scale hydrogen storage and transportation applications.—Tan et al.
