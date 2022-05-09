NACFE report finds 50% of Class 8 regional haul tractors ready for electrification now

A report by the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) has found that 50% of Class 8 regional haul tractors are ready for electrification now. The report—Electric Trucks Have Arrived: The Use Case For Heavy-Duty Regional Haul Tractors—is the third of four market segment reports based on findings from last year’s Run on Less – Electric (RoL-E) freight efficiency demonstration.

The Run on Less – Electric demonstration focused on the heavy-duty regional haul tractors of the trucking industry in addition to medium-duty box trucks, terminal tractors and vans and step vans.

Heavy-duty Class 8 tractors are the most challenging of all the truck segments considered for electrification. Battery electric vehicles cannot replace all diesels, but they can replace a significant share of regional haul ones, where the driver and truck return to base each day, where loads are usually cubed out, or in the case of beverage deliveries, the daily distances are not very long. —Rick Mihelic, lead author and director of emerging technologies at NACFE

The new report documents the four heavy-duty regional haul tractors that participated in the Run on Less demonstration: Anheuser-Busch with a BYD 8TT tractor; Biagi Bros. with a Peterbilt Model 579EV; NFI with a Volvo VNR Electric; and Penske with a Freightliner eCascadia.

When Run on Less – Electric concluded in September 2021, NACFE predicted that 70% of this market segment was electrifiable. Given the more detailed analysis, interviews with industry experts and further research for this report, NACFE now considers this market segment to be 50% electrifiable with lower average daily miles.

This would result in the avoidance of nearly 29.4 million metric tonnes of CO 2 e annually. NACFE estimates the entire CO 2 e to be eliminated by this segment at an average of 250 miles per day to be 97.8 million metric tonnes.

The study team had five main findings: