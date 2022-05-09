Romeo Power selected as sole provider of Li-ion batteries for next-gen low-speed EV

Romeo Power has been selected by a US manufacturer of low-speed electric vehicles (LSEVs) as the sole provider of lithium-ion batteries for its next-generation vehicle. These LSEVs are affordable, road-ready transportation options for food, packages and other resources, and are also ideal for campus mobility and last-mile distribution applications.





Romeo Power’s Chief Technology Officer AK Srouji, PhD, said four key areas of company expertise drove the selection of Romeo Power products over other options: