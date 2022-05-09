Romeo Power selected as sole provider of Li-ion batteries for next-gen low-speed EV
09 May 2022
Romeo Power has been selected by a US manufacturer of low-speed electric vehicles (LSEVs) as the sole provider of lithium-ion batteries for its next-generation vehicle. These LSEVs are affordable, road-ready transportation options for food, packages and other resources, and are also ideal for campus mobility and last-mile distribution applications.
Romeo Power’s Chief Technology Officer AK Srouji, PhD, said four key areas of company expertise drove the selection of Romeo Power products over other options:
Romeo’s standard modules provide the necessary energy required in a small form factor to meet the customer’s unique vehicle configuration requirements.
Romeo Power’s highly configurable battery solutions meet the customer LSEV’s requirement for a mid-range voltage battery module, whereas competitors offered only high-voltage or low-voltage solutions.
Romeo Power’s standard battery solution comes fully compatible with the manufacturer’s customized in-house battery Thermal Management System (TMS), ensuring optimal performance and longevity of the battery. With the ability to properly control battery temperatures for vehicle operations and recharging, the customer’s new LSEV will be fully operational in a wide range of climates and locations.
Romeo Power’s design offers its customer the ability to implement the latest generation of battery technology, which will keep its products relevant well into the future. Romeo’s modules also come with industry-leading lithium-ion cells and applicable certifications to meet mandatory US transportation and other regulations.
Comments