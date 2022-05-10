European electrolyzer manufacturers commit to boosting capacity tenfold by 2025

European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton and European electrolyzer manufacturers last week met in Brussels to discuss how to increase industry’s capacity to produce electrolyzers used to produce clean hydrogen. The Commissioner and 20 industry CEOs signed a Joint Declaration whereby industry committed to a tenfold increase of its electrolyzer manufacturing capacities to reach 17.5 GW by 2025 and to increase capacity further by 2030 in line with projected demand for renewable hydrogen.

This will enable the annual EU production of 10 million tons of renewable hydrogen by 2030, set as target in the March 2022 REPowerEU Communication. It will improve Europe’s sustainable and secure energy supply and reduce EU’s reliance on Russian gas.

Clean hydrogen is indispensable to reduce industrial carbon emissions and contribute to our energy independence from Russia. We have no time to lose, which is why this European electrolyzer summit is so opportune. Today, industry agreed to a tenfold increase in electrolyzer manufacturing capacities in Europe. The Commission will support this important industrial upscaling for an industrial leadership in the clean energy technologies of the future. —Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton

The Joint Declaration also features Commission actions to put in place a supportive regulatory framework, facilitate access to finance and promote efficient supply chains. Among them:

Ensuring that regulation governing the production of renewable hydrogen support a fast and affordable ramp-up of the market for renewable hydrogen and its production in Europe;

Adoption of a recommendation and a legislative proposal on accelerated permitting for renewable energy projects, including renewable hydrogen; Assessment of State aid notification for hydrogen projects as a matter of priority;

Commitment by electrolyzer manufacturers to apply only with high quality project proposals that are fully aligned with the climate targets and REPowerEU ambition;

Collaboration with the EIB to facilitate the financing of electrolyzer manufacturing and deployment projects;

Establishment of an ‘Electrolyzer Partnership' that will bring together electrolyzer manufacturers and suppliers of components and materials within the existing structures of the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance;

Joint commitment to integrate the value chain, diversify and tackle dependency of key raw materials and chemicals within the framework of the EU industrial strategy.

Background. In cooperation with Hydrogen Europe, the Commission organized this event under the auspices of the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance, which brings together 1,600 interested parties from industry, public authorities, civil society, and research institutions.

Created in July 2020 by the Commission, the objective of the Alliance is to support the large-scale deployment of clean hydrogen technologies by 2030 by bringing together renewable and low-carbon hydrogen production, demand in industry, mobility and other sectors, and hydrogen transmission and distribution. It aims to promote investments and stimulate the roll-out of clean hydrogen production and use.