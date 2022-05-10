Fontaine Modification offers refrigerated trailer electrification through new strategic alliance with eNow

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
10 May 2022

Fontaine Modification is expanding its electrification integration services to include refrigerated trailers through a strategic alliance with electric transport refrigeration unit (eTRU) innovator eNow, Inc. Fontaine will offer application engineering, integration, and installation of eNow’s proprietary renewable Rayfrigeration eTRU technology on refrigerated trailers from all manufacturers.

The system can be powered by any combination of solar, e-axle and shore power. The renewable power sources maintain a high-capacity lithium-ion battery that can power an all-electric unit from 10-12 hours at temperatures from -20° F to 60°F. In addition to environmental benefits, using eTRU technology reduces fuel and maintenance costs.

Fontaine has modification centers strategically located across the United States. The company’s expert technicians will install the systems at its facilities in Charlotte and Statesville, North Carolina; Springfield, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; Dublin, Virginia; and Mineral Wells, West Virginia.

Heavy Duty Trucking (HDT) magazine named eNow’s eTRU system for reefer trailers one of the Top 20 Products of the year in 2020. The company successfully tested the first zero-emission eTRU for commercial use on a Challenge Dairy truck making urban deliveries in 2017.

With support from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), eNow’s diesel-free reefer system was deployed during a hot summer in Fresno, California, and achieved emission reductions of 98% nitrous oxide, 86% carbon dioxide, and 97% particulate matter compared to traditional diesel-powered systems.

