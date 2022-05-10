Ford Pro reveals first details of electric E-Transit Custom

In Europe, Ford took another major step in its electrification transformation as Ford Pro revealed the first details of the all-new, all-electric, E-Transit Custom. Following on the heels of the all-electric E-Transit that began production in March this year—the first of four further all-electric commercial vehicles Ford Pro will introduce by 2024—the E-Transit Custom is designed to set a new benchmark in Europe’s one-tonne van segment.





The all-electric successor to Europe’s best-selling van is designed from the ground-up to fit seamlessly into the Ford Pro ecosystem of productivity-enhancing, value-adding solutions. E‑Transit Custom will be supported by Ford Pro software, charging, service and financing solutions via one comprehensive platform to help increase uptime and reduce operating costs.

E-Transit Custom is intended to deliver a targeted driving range of up to 380 km, DC fast-charging, and full towing capability. ProPower Onboard technology will provide exportable power for tools, lights and devices while on site.

Earlier this year Ford announced that by 2024, four further new all-electric vehicles will join the E-Transit two-tonne van as part of the iconic Transit family, including the Transit Custom and Transit Courier vans, as well as Tourneo Custom and Tourneo Courier people movers.

The all-electric E-Transit Custom will enter production in the second half of 2023. Further product details will be released in September this year.

All Transit Custom variants will be built by Ford Otosan—Ford’s joint venture in Turkey—at the Kocaeli site, the home of European Transit manufacturing, delivered as part of Ford Otosan’s previously announced €2-billion investment in its facilities. Ford, SK On Co., Ltd. and Koç Holding also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a joint venture to create one of Europe’s largest commercial vehicle battery facilities, targeting a mid-decade production start and an annual capacity in the range of 30 to 45 Gigawatt hours. (Earlier post.)