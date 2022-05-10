Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Motiv Power Systems wins more than 100 new orders, multiple new customers; 6th generation platform
Rhombus Energy Solutions use Wolfspeed’s SiC devices for faster EV charging infrastructure

Hyundai Motor to expand XCIENT fuel cell truck entry into US market

10 May 2022

Hyundai Motor Company plans to ramp up the US commercial vehicle market entry with XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks. At the 2022 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, Hyundai Motor will share the progress of the NorCAL ZERO Project. Through the project, also known as Zero-Emission Regional Truck Operations with Fuel Cell Electric Truck, Hyundai Motor will deploy 30 Class 8 6x4 XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy-duty tractors at the Port of Oakland, Calif., in 2023.

5A147B7D-48D2-46F9-8182-6E26FD7EAA28

Our ultimate goal is to fight climate change and build a sustainable future. We are running out of time to limit global warming. We believe that there is no way around hydrogen to realize the energy transition towards renewables. And amongst others, it also offers already today a practical and viable solution to decarbonize the heavy-duty commercial vehicle sector providing excellent drive range, payloads and refueling time on our trucks.

—Mark Freymueller, Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business Innovation at Hyundai Motor Company

Hyundai Motor views hydrogen as the clean energy solution for commercial vehicles, including vocational trucks that require high amount of energy, due to the convenience in production, transportation, distribution and storage.

Hydrogen is an energy carrier with high density which allows fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to provide sustained energy output suitable for long-haul driving and carrying heavy loads. Fuel cell electric commercial vehicles enhance work efficiency and lower infrastructure cost compared to battery electric vehicles (BEV) by minimizing downtime with shorter refueling time. This has led the company to deploy a growing fleet of XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks, the world’s first mass produced fuel cell electric heavy-duty truck, in Switzerland starting in 2020, which now has achieved a cumulated range of 3.5 million km as of 30 April 2022.

With the US government’s significant investment and more players entering the hydrogen market, the total cost of ownership (TCO) for fuel cell electric vehicles will drop significantly in the coming years, Hyundai says. Climate change and on-going supply chain issues will accelerate the transition to clean energy sources.

Posted on 10 May 2022 in Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)